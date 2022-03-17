Harrogate without Luke Armstrong for home game against Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrogate will be without Luke Armstrong for their home game against Walsall.

Armstrong was controversially sent off for a second booking in the midweek defeat at Tranmere and serves a one-game ban.

Midfield pair Josh Falkingham (foot) and Brahima Diarra are still out, while Lewis Page (foot) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Defender Will Smith is hoping to return to contention after missing the last two games through illness.

Walsall striker Lee Tomlin will be assessed after missing the last two matches through illness.

Boss Michael Flynn named an unchanged starting line-up for the midweek home win against Oldham, but is still without injured full-backs Reece Devine and Zak Mills.

Midfielder Rory Holden remains a long-term absentee due to several setbacks while recovering from a knee injury.

The Saddlers have lost only one game in seven since Flynn was appointed last month, winning four of them.