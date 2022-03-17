Ben Stokes goes on offensive and Joe Root passes 150 as England power on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ben Stokes goes on offensive and Joe Root passes 150 as England power on

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 4:31 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 4:33 pm
Ben Stokes launched a morning onslaught to leave England in a strong position (Michael Steele/NMC Pool)
Ben Stokes was in the mood on the second morning of the Barbados Test, overshadowing unbeaten centurion Joe Root as his fearless hitting powered England to a formidable 369 for three at lunch.

Having taken a wicket with the final ball of the first day, the West Indies were hoping to regain some control of a game that Root had taken away from them but they found Stokes in irrepressible mood.

He hammered 89 not out in just 92 balls, unloading a highlights reel of shots to all corners of the Kensington Oval as he pummelled four sixes and 11 fours.

Remarkably, that allowed Root to take it easy as he settled for a facilitating role that saw him move his overnight score of 119 to a care-free 151no.

Stokes started well, getting off the mark with a wonderfully timed on-drive for four off Jayden Seales before hitting the ropes with a square drive and a blast through extra-cover off Kemar Roach.

But he soon decided this attack, on this sleepy surface, was there for the taking. He entered Alpha mode with a dismissive lofted drive off Alzarri Joseph and was more than ready to take apart Veerasammy Permaul’s left-arm spin.

A perfectly-timed reverse sweep raced away for four before he smashed his first six, into the wind but well over long-on.

He backed himself to go even bigger in the spinner’s next over, heaving it high into the sky and hitting the roof of the Worrell, Weekes and Walcott Stand to force a change of ball.

After taking in the applause for a 73-ball fifty, he set about treating the replacement ball just as violently.

He stepped deep in his crease to flog Permaul into the party stand and then bullied Joseph out of the attack with a 20-run over, including a hat-trick of powerfully hit fours and maximum clubbed high over long-on.

The West Indies may not have realised it at the time, but as Stokes’ assault was unfolding, TV replays showed a missed stumping opportunity against him on 58. Overbalancing slightly as he missed a reverse sweep, he tipped marginally out of his ground only for Josh Da Silva to hesitate behind the stumps.

With Root reliably rotating the strike on his way to another landmark knock, his 12th score of 150 or more, Stokes was unable to get on strike for the final couple of balls of the session to halt his charge towards three figures.

