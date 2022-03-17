Bradford duo Elliot Watt and Alex Gilliead face late fitness tests

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bradford will make a late call on the fitness of Elliot Watt and Alex Gilliead as they prepare to face Port Vale on Saturday.

Midfielder Watt was forced off in the second half of City’s 2-0 win over Hartlepool in midweek with a hip injury and is touch and go for the weekend.

Winger Gilliead missed out on that game in midweek with an ankle injury but has since returned to training.

Fellow wide man Charles Vernam has also trained with the squad but Saturday could come too soon for him.

Kian Harratt will be hoping to start for Port Vale in their trip to West Yorkshire.

The 19-year-old striker on loan from Huddersfield came off the bench and scored a double to help Vale earn three points over Mansfield in midweek and will be keen to line up from the off.

Defender Dan Jones (hamstring) and goalkeeper Lucas Covolan (back) remain out.

Vale face no new injury concerns heading into the clash with Bradford, as they look to edge closer to the play-offs.