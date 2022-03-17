St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson says ‘boys are playing for their futures’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson says ‘boys are playing for their futures’

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 5:05 pm
Stephen Robinson gave an insight into contract situations (Jane Barlow/PA)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson claims a number of his squad are playing for their futures as well as the club’s top-six ambitions over the next three games.

Saints are among six teams separated by a point with three places in the cinch Premiership top half up for grabs.

The Buddies host Dundee United on Saturday before games against Motherwell and Rangers decide their fate as they look to secure a top-six finish for the first time since 1985.

Robinson said: “St Mirren have not been in the top six for a long, long time. It’s very much there to play for.

“It’s a difficult period of the season to be honest because it’s a short-term goal in the next three games.

“There’s also the uncertainty. When you are at a club like ourselves, boys have maybe been offered contracts and haven’t quite taken them and are looking elsewhere.

“Boys that maybe thought they were getting contracts before I came in, and I have slowed that process down a bit to make sure I get a good view of everything.

“Not just us, every team outside the top three or four who pay extremely well, it’s a little bit up in the air.

“Boys are playing for their futures, whether it’s to stay here or go elsewhere.

“So it’s everything to play for both individually and as a club.”

Saints look likely to be without Jordan Jones for several weeks while Matt Millar’s hamstring issue has developed into something more serious.

“Jordan Jones fell on his shoulder in the first couple of minutes on Saturday,” Robinson said. “We’ve had Jordan scanned and he is a big, big doubt for Saturday.

“Matt Millar as well could be out for the rest of the season with something he picked up just after I came in.”

