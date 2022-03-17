Tommy Smith facing late fitness test for Colchester By Press Association March 17, 2022, 5:29 pm Tommy Smith will be checked for Colchester (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Tommy Smith will be checked for Colchester as they prepare to host Forest Green. The captain was missing for the midweek 1-0 loss to Bristol Rovers due to illness. Tom Eastman replaced Smith and he could push to retain his place in the starting line-up. Ryan Clampin is still absent for the U’s with a knee injury. Dom Bernard is a doubt for Forest Green. The defender sustained an ankle injury against Salford and has been absent for the last two matches. Regan Hendry and Ben Stevenson could both retain their spots after coming into the starting line-up against Leyton Orient midweek. Rob Edwards’ side still remain top of League Two but are without a win in seven games. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Bradford duo Elliot Watt and Alex Gilliead face late fitness tests Bradford defeat leaders Forest Green to pick up first win under Mark Hughes No new worries for Scunthorpe ahead of Colchester clash Colchester will give Cole Skuse a late fitness check ahead of Port Vale clash