David Artell could keep Bass Sambou in his Crewe side for Bolton game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bass Sambou may line up again for Crewe against Bolton.

The 24-year-old striker started against Wigan in midweek and could retain his place in manager David Artell’s side.

The Railwaymen have struggled with injuries and are missing Rio Adebisi (foot) and Billy Sass-Davies (calf).

Loanees Ryan Alebiosu and Scott Robertson are also sidelined.

Marlon Fossey will be assessed for Bolton.

The defender suffered a knee problem during the defeat to Plymouth at the weekend.

Elias Kachunga could also push for more minutes after coming off the bench against the Pilgrims after recovering from a thigh injury.

The Trotters are currently 11th in League One.