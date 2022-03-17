Eddie Jones bracing England for French kicking onslaught with reshaped line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eddie Jones has primed England for the kicking onslaught expected from France by selecting a second specialist full-back as George Furbank links up with Freddie Steward in a reshaped formation.

England have the limited aim of finishing third in the Six Nations table but know that if they fail to prevent the hosts from claiming the Grand Slam in the climax to ‘Super Saturday’ in Paris on Saturday, they could end up as low as fifth.

France kick more than any other team in the international game, so Jones has reinforced his backfield by giving Furbank the number 15 jersey for his first appearance of the Six Nations.

The towering Steward moves to the right wing to accommodate Furbank, filling the vacancy created by Max Malins falling out of favour, and on the left is Jack Nowell, who is also an option in the full-back position.

And with Ben Youngs replacing Harry Randall at scrum-half, England have opted for another strong kicking option knowing that France can be vulnerable in the backfield.

“The selection is more tactical in terms of the way we think the game will be played. France are the highest kicking team in the world and I don’t think they’ll deviate away from that too much,” Jones said.

“They’re going to be a massively aroused team. They come through the centre with their big forwards and once they tie you up a little bit, they spread the ball to the backs.

“But they don’t do that without using their long kicking game to get them up the field.”

There are three changes to the pack, with Kyle Sinckler recovering from the concussion sustained against Ireland yet being limited to a bench role as support for the starting Will Stuart.

Charlie Ewels’ red card in the 32-15 defeat in round four means Nick Isiekwe makes his third start of the Six Nations in the second row, while Sam Underhill replaces hamstring-injury victim Tom Curry at openside.

Joe Launchbury has failed to secure a spot among the replacements despite making his comeback from knee surgery against Ireland. Instead Eddie Jones has opted for Ollie Chessum as lock cover.

“Will Stuart has impressed us during the Six Nations and Kyle has had a difficult last two weeks,” Jones said.

“He had no training last week because of his back injury and this week he has been doing the return to play protocol for concussion.

“The line-out contest is obviously going to be important and Nick is our second best line-out exponent. He played very well early in the Six Nations.

“I feel like he can give us that energy around the ruck, particularly when we are playing against a French side that is going to take you on around there.

“Sam’s fit and he hasn’t been fit since the autumn. We know that at his best he’s a world-class flanker. He’s got a real sparkle in his eye. He’s come back refreshed.

“Again, he has had a tough time through injury, illness and concussion, but he has got a real spring in his step.”

France are gunning for their first title since 2010, when they also beat England in the final round, but Jones insists the motivation for the climax to the penultimate Six Nations before the World Cup is not about gatecrashing their victory festivities.

“It’s more about having our own party. We get to play in a game where France have had a Six Nations and we want to finish the Six Nations strongly, so it’s about creating our own party rather than spoiling France’s,” Jones said.