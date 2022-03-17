Crawley defender Owen Gallacher doubtful for Swindon visit with head injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Crawley defender Owen Gallacher doubtful for Swindon visit with head injury

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 6:27 pm
Owen Gallacher is a doubt for Crawley (Nigel French/PA)
Owen Gallacher is a doubt for Crawley (Nigel French/PA)

Owen Gallacher remains a doubt for Crawley’s Sky Bet League Two clash with promotion-chasing Swindon due to a head injury.

The full-back missed the midweek defeat at Exeter after suffering a head knock last weekend in the 4-1 loss to Port Vale.

Crawley boss John Yems could be short of defensive options against the Robins.

Tony Craig and Ludwig Francillette missed the game against the Grecians after suffering unspecified injuries at Vale Park and remain doubtful.

Swindon will be without influential midfielder Louis Reed at The People’s Pension Stadium.

Reed was sent off for a second booking in the midweek win over Sutton and will be suspended for two games following a second dismissal of the season.

Centre-back Jake O’Brien should return to Ben Garner’s squad.

O’Brien missed out on Wednesday with an ankle injury but Garner is confident he will be fit enough to return. Joe Tomlinson, Louie Barry and Jordan Lyden are out.

