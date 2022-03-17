Michael Jacobs set for Portsmouth return against Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Michael Jacobs set for Portsmouth return against Wycombe

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 7:03 pm
Michael Jacobs could return for Portsmouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Michael Jacobs could return for Portsmouth (Adam Davy/PA)

Portsmouth are set to welcome back Michael Jacobs for their crunch League One clash with fellow play-off chasers Wycombe.

The winger has missed the last seven league games after picking up a knee injury but has been back in training for a week and could be thrown straight back in.

Fellow winger Marcus Harness is also available having completed his three-match ban.

Reeco Hackett (knee) will not feature again this season.

Wycombe will check on Jordan Obita.

The full-back has sat out the last two games through illness, with Joe Jacobson returning to the side in his place.

With Wanderers in good form, boss Gareth Ainsworth could select an unchanged team, but if he does make changes then on-loan midfielder Jack Young could be pushing for a full debut.

Curtis Thompson has not featured since sustaining a knee injury against Cheltenham a month ago.

