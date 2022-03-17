Van Bronckhorst says belief is growing as Rangers make Europa League progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Van Bronckhorst says belief is growing as Rangers make Europa League progress

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 8:55 pm
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst saw his team progress (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst saw his team progress (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst declared their Europa League belief was growing after knocking out Red Star Belgrade to seal a quarter-final place.

Gers lost 2-1 in Serbia but the home team only got their second goal from a stoppage-time penalty after Ryan Kent’s 56th-minute equaliser had proved the key moment of the second leg.

A 4-2 aggregate victory put Rangers into Friday’s draw, where they are joined by the likes of RB Leipzig, Barcelona, Atalanta and Braga.

“I’m very proud,” Van Bronckhorst told BT Sport. “It’s a great achievement to reach the last eight.

“The belief is only getting stronger. We take it round by round and there are some big names left in the draw.

“But again it’s two big games to develop ourselves as a team and to go one stage further will be the goal, but the opponent will be stronger each round we go.

“We have had some good results, especially the result in the last round against Dortmund, that’s a result which the whole of Europe thinks about. It was an amazing accomplishment for us.

“Red Star, it’s very complicated to come here, but we had a good foundation with the 3-0 win last week and we played very well here and concentrated.”

Mirko Ivanic gave Red Star hope when he netted following a 10th-minute corner and Allan McGregor made several excellent stops before Kent scored via a deflection following a one-two with Glen Kamara near the halfway line.

“We said before the game we knew it was going to be difficult,” Van Bronckhorst said.

“I think we started really well. They weren’t in the game but one set-piece gave them the belief. When you score early, it always gives you belief.

“The second half we scored at the right time, they were pushing us really hard for a second. But at 1-1 you saw the belief for them getting weaker. We could have scored a second as well.

“We defended really well second half, we didn’t give any space. They were looking for the ball behind the defence all the time so we pushed Calvin (Bassey) inside to play three against two and let Ryan mark his full-back. I think that went really well second half.”

The Dutchman praised his former team-mate, McGregor, who showed his ability over both legs after some had questioned the 40-year-old’s position as number one following some costly mistakes in domestic games.

“At moments he needs to be there, he is there, and had some good saves again,” the Rangers boss said.

“I’m really happy with his performance and what he gives the team, even at his age he is still important for us.

“I am more than happy for him and every player because we gave everything to make the club proud.”

