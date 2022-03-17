Eddie Jones warns France will face an improved George Furbank this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

George Furbank returns to the setting where he made his inauspicious England debut two years ago amid a warning to France that he has developed into a far more potent player.

Anticipating an aerial onslaught at the Stade de France, Eddie Jones has selected Furbank to start Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash at full-back with Freddie Steward moving to the right wing.

It will add to England’s presence in the backfield with Jack Nowell, who can also operate in the 15 jersey, completing a back three designed to negate the Grand Slam-chasing hosts’ kicking game.

“This is our strongest 23 for the game against France." Eddie Jones said.#GuinnessSixNations — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 17, 2022

Furbank will be making his maiden appearance of the tournament and his first in Paris since struggling in difficult conditions amid a losing opener in the 2020 Six Nations.

Another start against Scotland followed but he was then jettisoned from the squad with his total of five caps reflecting the 25-year-old Northampton back’s inability to nail down consistent selection.

“We see George as a valuable player going forward. In the modern game, in terms of full-back, he has all the repertoire to be successful,” Jones said.

“He can also fill in at fly-half, which we saw against Tonga in the autumn, and he’s been doing that for his club.

“Because of the way that France play, we think he’s the best full-back and Freddie’s the best winger for us. For this game. It’s a one-off selection.

“It’s funny how the cycle goes. In two years, George has gone from being a debutant to now playing the biggest game of his career up to this stage – and he’s well-equipped to handle it.

“Most young players go through a fair bit of ups and downs. The ability to learn from the downs is so important, and the ability to use the resources around is important.

“He’s a young player that had a difficult debut. He’s used his club game and his opportunities to come into England to keep improving himself.

“What you’ll see on Saturday is a much better-prepared player than you saw two years ago.”

There are three new faces in the pack with Kyle Sinckler recovering from the concussion sustained against Ireland yet being limited to a bench role as support for the starting Will Stuart.

Sam Underhill is back at openside for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Charlie Ewels’ red card in the 32-15 defeat in round four means Nick Isiekwe makes his third start of the Six Nations in the second row while Sam Underhill replaces hamstring-injury victim Tom Curry at openside.

Underhill makes his first appearance since the autumn having overcome injury, concussion and illness and as one of Jones’ ‘Kamikaze Kids’ is ruled out in Curry, another steps in to take his place.

“Having lost Tom Curry, the timing of having Sam Underhill available and fit and ready to go is uncanny. We have been really blessed in that area,” Jones said.

“Sam at his best is one of the best open side flankers in the world. His ability to chop tackle, his ability to get his head over the ball, the ability to be a powerful ball carrier, is second to none.

“He’s come back in with a real spring in his step. His job is to make sure he is the best version of Sam Underhill on Saturday and I’m sure we are going to see that.”