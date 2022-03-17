George Russell insists he is not at Mercedes to be Lewis Hamilton’s deputy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

George Russell insists he is not at Mercedes to be Lewis Hamilton’s deputy

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 10:03 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 11:01 pm
George Russell will race alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this season (Mercedes-AMG/PA)
George Russell will race alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this season (Mercedes-AMG/PA)

George Russell insists he has not joined Mercedes to be Lewis Hamilton’s wingman.

After three impressive seasons with Williams, Russell, 24, is gearing up for his first campaign at the front of the Formula One grid with Mercedes.

Russell replaces Valtteri Bottas, the Finnish driver unable to match Hamilton, and whom Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff called the perfect deputy.

But when asked if he expects to take up the same role ahead of Sunday’s season-opening race in Bahrain, Russell said: “If I perform, I will not ever be in that position.

“I would be disappointed if I found myself in that scenario because it means I have not done the job.

“And if anybody finds themselves in that position, they cannot be upset or disappointed with anyone else because they are there for one reason, and that is because they have not performed.”

Russell is set to face the ultimate test in going up against fellow Briton Hamilton – the most decorated driver in the sport’s history, and a man motivated to avenge his contentious championship defeat to Max Verstappen.

But Russell believes the greatest recent overhaul of the sport’s technical rulebook provides him with a leveller and the platform to challenge his record-breaking team-mate.

“It is incredibly exciting and I find myself in a win-win scenario,” said Russell.

“I am going up against the greatest of all time who has beaten everybody and I can only learn from him.

“Equally it can only be beneficial in the long run but the short-term, too.

“Now is the best time to have this opportunity because we are starting afresh with new cars.

“I would have loved to have had the chance last year but I know if somebody joined me at Williams they would have struggled because I knew the car and how to get the most out of the tyres.

“I was ingrained in that team, that car, and that philosophy as Lewis has been so ingrained in this team. Last year was a constant evolution but now is a complete fresh start and a good opportunity.”

Mercedes are desperate to avoid a repeat of Hamilton’s intra-team rivalry with Nico Rosberg which descended into chaos as the two fought for the title for three successive years.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton (right) and Nico Rosberg
Lewis Hamilton (right) and Nico Rosberg (left) were both challenging for the title when team-mates at Mercedes (David Davies/PA)

The toxic chapter only ended when Rosberg walked way days after beating Hamilton to the 2016 championship.

But Russell said: “I don’t think it will become like that, regardless of performance.

“We are different stages in our career and Lewis has nothing to prove. He truly wants to see me succeed and to help me.

“I have to be realistic that for the last six years of my career I have always outperformed my team-mate, maybe 95 per cent plus.

“But suddenly I have to change my thought process. To have the best season possible you are still going to lose 50 per cent of the time and if I get close to finishing 50-50 with my team-mate that would be an incredibly successful season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]