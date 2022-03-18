Rotherham waiting on Dan Barlaser and Ollie Rathbone ahead of Shrewsbury game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham are hopeful midfielders Dan Barlaser and Ollie Rathbone will be fit to face Shrewsbury.

Barlaser (groin) and Rathbone (quad) both came off during the midweek win against Lincoln and will train on Friday.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay will be assessed as he battles a shoulder injury, but boss Paul Warne will not play him unless he is 100 per cent fit.

Forwards Freddie Ladapo, Will Grigg (both hamstring) and Georgie Kelly (calf) remain sidelined.

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill will be tempted to keep the same side after the midweek win over Morecambe.

The Shrews eased any lingering worries about being pulled into a relegation fight by beating the Shrimps 5-0.

Cotterill could hand veteran forward Shaun Whalley a start after he came off the bench on Tuesday following a four-month lay-off with a groin injury.

Midfielder David Davis is out for the rest of the campaign with an ankle injury.