Ben Johnson and Djed Spence named in England Under-21 squad

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 9:21 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 9:31 am
Djed Spence and Ben Johnson have been called up to the England Under-21 squad (Isaac Parkin/Nigel French/PA).
Ben Johnson and Djed Spence have been handed their first call-ups to the England Under-21s, with Harvey Elliott returning to the Young Lions squad.

West Ham defender Johnson and Nottingham Forest full-back Spence, on loan from Middlesbrough, have impressed this season.

Hull forward Keane Lewis-Potter is also is Lee Carsley’s squad for the first time ahead of the Euro 2023 qualifiers against Andorra and Albania this month.

Liverpool’s Elliott is handed an instant recall, having made his comeback from the dislocated knee he suffered in September.

Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey is also back in the squad after recovering from his long-term injury problems, but there is no place for Norwich’s Max Aarons.

In-form Everton winger Anthony Gordon, who scored twice on his debut against the Czech Republic in November, is again included.

Carsley has lost captain Marc Guehi after the Crystal Palace defender was promoted to the seniors along with midfielder Conor Gallagher.

England Under-21 squad: Bursik (Stoke), Green (St Etienne), Rushworth (Brighton, on loan at Walsall); Buchanan (Derby), Creswell (Leeds), Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City, on loan at Stoke), Samuels-Colwill (Chelsea, on loan at Huddersfield), Livramento (Southampton), Thomas (Leicester), Lamptey (Brighton), Johnson (West Ham), Spence (Middlesbrough, on loan at Nottingham Forest); Doyle (Manchester City, on loan at Cardiff), Garner (Manchester United, on loan at Nottingham Forest), Gibbs-White (Wolves, on loan at Sheffield United), Ramsey (Aston Villa), Jones (Liverpool), Elliott (Liverpool); Balogun (Arsenal, on loan at Middlesbrough), Gordon (Everton), Gomes (Lille), Madueke (PSV), Lewis-Potter (Hull).

