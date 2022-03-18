Regan Poole could be involved as Lincoln play host to Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Regan Poole could be involved as Lincoln play host to Sunderland

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 11:13 am
Regan Poole could be involved for Lincoln (Nick Potts/PA)
Regan Poole could be involved for Lincoln (Nick Potts/PA)

Regan Poole could be involved for Lincoln when they face Sunderland.

Manager Michael Appleton said that the defender is 50/50 to face the Black Cats and will be assessed.

Conor McGrandles is back available after serving a two-match suspension and his return provides Appleton with another option.

Jordan Wright looks set to stay in goal while Josh Griffiths recovers from an ankle problem but Liam Bridcutt remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Alex Pritchard is still out for Sunderland ahead of the trip to the LNER Stadium.

The midfielder has been absent since sustaining an ankle injury against Charlton.

Forward Nathan Broadhead is edging closer to a return and has been involved in training this week.

Aiden McGeady and Jordan Willis (both knee) remain out of action for the Black Cats.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal