St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson absent for crucial game against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson absent for crucial game against Motherwell

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 12:01 pm
Callum Davidson is isolating (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson is isolating (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will miss his team’s cinch Premiership match at home to Motherwell as he is isolating due to Covid-19.

Shaun Rooney, Callum Booth and Murray Davidson are all fit to return after injury while Tom Sang could also be available after being forced off early in the recent match away to Hibernian.

Craig Bryson, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon remain on the sidelines.

Bevis Mugabe is suspended for Motherwell’s trip to Perth after being sent off in the Scottish Cup defeat to Hibernian last week.

Midfielder Mark O’Hara returned to training on Friday after a niggle and will be assessed as will a couple of other unnamed players who are carrying knocks.

Barry Maguire is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his quad.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]