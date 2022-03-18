Emma Raducanu set for Billie Jean King Cup debut against Czech Republic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu set for Billie Jean King Cup debut against Czech Republic

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 12:11 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 3:28 pm
Emma Raducanu will lead Britain’s team in Prague (Mark J Terrill/AP)
Emma Raducanu will lead Britain’s team in Prague (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Emma Raducanu is set to make her debut for Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup against the Czech Republic next month.

The US Open champion heads a four-strong line-up for what will be a fiendishly difficult assignment on clay in Prague on April 15-16.

Raducanu has twice been named in the team before in 2019 and 2020 but did not play a match on either occasion.

The 19-year-old will be joined by Harriet Dart, who will make her top-100 debut on Monday after reaching the fourth round in Indian Wells, Katie Swan and surprise pick Sonay Kartal.

Kartal, who was Raducanu’s big childhood rival before struggling with injuries, has surged up the rankings in recent months, winning 31 of her last 34 matches.

Heather Watson, who has been a stalwart for Britain in the competition, winning 30 of her 44 matches across singles and doubles, has decided to miss the tie to focus on improving her singles ranking, while Katie Boulter, who has only lost one of her 10 matches, has a foot injury.

Captain Anne Keothavong said: “We are looking forward to the challenge of playing the Czechs. Emma will be making her singles debut. Harriet and Katie have been an integral part of the team the last couple of years, while I’m excited to give Sonay that experience for the first time.

Harriet Dart is the new British number two after reaching the fourth round at Indian Wells
Harriet Dart is the new British number two after reaching the fourth round at Indian Wells (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

“Every tie creates a unique pressure and intensity, which I’m sure our players will thrive on, and, even though we have a difficult challenge ahead against the Czechs, I have every confidence our squad will do themselves and their country proud.”

It will a big test for Raducanu, who has never played a senior competitive match on clay.

The Czechs, who have won the title six times since 2011, are without their three top players in French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova but were still able to name a strong quartet.

Olympic silver medallist and former French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova leads the team and is joined by fellow top-75 players Tereza Martincova, Katerina Siniakova and Karolina Muchova.

The winners will book their spot in the finals event later this year, although Britain is bidding to host the tournament so Keothavong’s side could yet earn a place even if they lose.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]