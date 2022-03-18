No sympathy for Chelsea from Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder ahead of FA Cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

No sympathy for Chelsea from Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder ahead of FA Cup tie

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 12:17 pm
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder insists FA Cup opponents Chelsea do not need sympathy (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder insists FA Cup opponents Chelsea do not need sympathy (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has insisted Chelsea do not need anybody’s sympathy as he attempts to compound their problems by dumping them out of the FA Cup.

The Blues were plunged into uncertainty when the Government sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leaving competing bidders fighting to replace him.

In the meantime, Thomas Tuchel and his players continue to function admirably on the pitch despite the restrictions imposed by the special operating licence under which the club is working, and Wilder is not being taken in by talk of a crisis at Stamford Bridge.

Chris Wilder
Chris Wilder has no sympathy for FA Cup opponents Chelsea over their financial restrictions (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He said: “For me, the noise that’s been coming out if it – the club is not in jeopardy, is it? It’s not a situation like a Macclesfield or a Bury in the football pyramid, what happened and shouldn’t really have happened.

“It will go up for sale and it will be bought by a billionaire, who will possibly invest more money into it, they’ll possibly invest in the stadium, invest in the facilities, so I don’t think there’s, in the football world, an incredible amount of sympathy over what’s happening, really, and I don’t think Chelsea supporters would expect that as well.

“It will be a short period before the takeover and Chelsea will go again and they’ll go on from strength to strength.”

The licence means Chelsea is limited as to what it can spend and although those conditions have been relaxed, there has been speculation this week that the team may not be able to fly to Teesside ahead of Saturday night’s sixth-round tie against Sky Bet Championship Boro at the Riverside Stadium.

However, Wilder said: “They won’t make a long coach trip. They’ll be looking down the back of the settee this afternoon to see if they can find a couple of quid – I usually look at the golf bag, that’s where I keep a couple of quid just to keep it away from people – and chuck it into a pot to get up on the plane.

“What happens? The millionaire footballers all club together and chuck a couple of quid in and hire their own private jet. They’re all on possibly, over £100,000 a week – it’s quite a big number, that.”

Wilder has huge respect for opposite number Tuchel, who has distanced himself from his club’s decision this week to request that the game was played behind closed doors because the Blues are not allowed to sell tickets, and will be cheered on by fewer than 700 travelling supporters who had already paid for admission when the sanctions were imposed.

The Boro manager was a guest in the Chelsea boardroom last weekend and while he was well looked after, he admitted there was a lack of “football” people in there.

He said: “Maybe if Thomas had made that decision, a football person had made that decision, we wouldn’t have gone through all the nonsense that we went through.

“Pat Nevin, I would say, is a very articulate, intelligent guy that’s got Chelsea Football Club close to his heart, he’s involved with Chelsea – where was he in the decision-making? Where was Petr Cech in the decision-making?

“I’m sure if they were involved in the decision-making, it would never have come to what it came to on Tuesday afternoon.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal