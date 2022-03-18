John Swift set to miss out again for Reading By Press Association March 18, 2022, 12:57 pm John Swift remains out for Reading (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Reading are expecting to again be without midfielder John Swift for Saturday’s visit of Blackburn. Swift has missed the last two games through illness and is yet to return to training. Alen Halilovic is set to again miss out with interim boss Paul Ince suggesting the Croatian needs more time to recover from a hamstring problem. Dejan Tetek, Baba Rahman, Felipe Araruna and Femi Azeez remain out. Ryan Nyambe is in contention to return for Blackburn after missing the last three games. Both he and Tayo Edun had returned to training in recent days, though Saturday’s game comes too soon for the latter. Tony Mowbray otherwise said there would be little change to the squad for last week’s 3-1 win over Derby. Daniel Ayala, Ben Brereton Diaz, Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Dilan Markanday all remain out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Leif Davis and Jamal Lowe doubtful for Bournemouth’s clash with Reading Bradley Dack could get more game time when Blackburn face Derby Tom Cairney could return for Fulham as Blackburn visit Craven Cottage Neil Critchley faces decision over Marvin Ekpiteta before Blackpool host Reading