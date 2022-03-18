Mike Catt urges Ireland to put pressure on rookie fly-half Blair Kinghorn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Mike Catt urges Ireland to put pressure on rookie fly-half Blair Kinghorn

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 12:59 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 1:38 pm
Blair Kinghorn has been preferred to Finn Russell for Scotland’s Six Nations visit to Dublin (David Davies/PA)
Blair Kinghorn has been preferred to Finn Russell for Scotland’s Six Nations visit to Dublin (David Davies/PA)

Assistant coach Mike Catt says it is crucial Ireland shut down Scotland’s rookie international fly-half Blair Kinghorn and do not allow him to “play the game in a dinner suit”.

Edinburgh man Kinghorn is a surprise selection for Saturday’s pivotal Guinness Six Nations game in Dublin, pushing the influential Finn Russell to the bench.

Having won the majority of his 30 Test caps at full-back or wing, the 25-year-old will make only his second start in his country’s number 10 jersey following some impressive club displays in the United Rugby Championship.

Mike Catt was a versatile back during his playing days
Mike Catt was a versatile back during his playing days (Donall Farmer/PA)

England World Cup winner Catt, who operated at full-back, fly-half and centre during his illustrious international career, believes Kinghorn is capable of doing some major damage to Irish hopes of clinching the Triple Crown.

“Listen, I’ve watched some footage on Blair and I think he’s a fantastic player,” said Catt.

“He’s got a running game, he’s very explosive, he’s got a hell of a passing game and, if he gets the time and space, his kicking game is exceptional too, he’s got a really big boot.

“We’d like to think we’re not going to give him that opportunity to sit back and play the game in a dinner suit, so it’s crucial that we do get after him.

“But, as a rugby player, I think what he’ll do for that Scotland team is massive. He’s a big threat for us.”

While Ireland must remain wary of Kinghorn’s ability to dictate play, their own fluid attack, which has conjured 20 tries in this Six Nations campaign, has become less dependent on the fly-half.

A notable aspect of the team’s evolving style under head coach Andy Farrell has been the willingness of players to interchange positions and switch first receiver.

Attack coach Catt says the development is deliberate and key to maintaining a rapid tempo.

“Everybody’s a ball player, everybody’s connected, the attack is 15 players every single time we have the ball,” said the 50-year-old, who won four Six Nations titles as a player.

“We’re very comfortable. The progress Bundee (Aki) has made, Garry Ringrose, Hugo Keenan stepping in those positions, it’s almost been seamless for them.

“It’s just a way that we can play a quick game of rugby, play at the speed we want to play at.

“And ultimately it gives Johnny (Sexton) or our 10s an ability to take a breath sometimes and not be reliant on them all the time.

“I think it’s worked so far really, really well. But it’s something we’ll get better at and the guys will become more and more comfortable the more we do it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]