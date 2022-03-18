Maro Itoje wants England to finish disappointing campaign on high against France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Maro Itoje wants England to finish disappointing campaign on high against France

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 1:37 pm
Maro Itoje insists England are determined to topple France (Mike Egerton/PA)
Maro Itoje insists England must seize the opportunity to show their true colours when a disappointing Guinness Six Nations draws to a close against France on Saturday.

Eddie Jones’ team were removed from the title race when they fell to a spirited defeat by Ireland in round four and they arrive in Paris with the aim of avoiding finishing in the bottom half of the table.

France are expected to complete the Grand Slam having already proved themselves to be the competition’s outstanding team, but Itoje warns that England are playing for pride.

“It’s about the type of team and individuals we want to be,” the Lions second row said.

“Ultimately, we are playing for the win and for each other. Playing against France is always competitive, but we’re playing for England here.

“This is an unbelievable opportunity for everyone in the team. Playing for England is an absolute honour and you can’t take these types of moments for granted. You never know when they’re going to come again.

“The future is not guaranteed, but what we can guarantee is living in the present. For us, we want to go out there and play our game.

“We’re not just here to take part and make up numbers. We want to be confrontational and to win this game.”

Hooker Jamie George has spoken of the need to silence the Stade de France crowd as quickly as possible, an objective born out of the knowledge that the home fans can be a fickle audience.

If Les Bleus are firing they will be roared on, further lifting the team and generating hostility, but should they struggle then the supporters can be quick to turn against them in a manner not seen at other grounds.

“I think that’s probably a fair representation. They’re loud. They’re noisy. They love to support their team, especially when they’re doing well,” Itoje said.

“They perhaps go a little bit quiet when things aren’t going their way but when their team is on top and they have momentum, they’re amongst the loudest fans on the circuit.”

Among the most influential weapons in France’s armoury is defence coach Shaun Edwards, whose impact on the team has been to heighten their resilience as seen against Wales in the penultimate round.

Martin Gleeson, England’s attack coach, played rugby league for Wigan after Edwards had retired, but he knows the 55-year-old well and is full of admiration for his success in rectifying an area of France’s game that was previously inconsistent.

Shaun Edwards has transformed France's defence
“Shaun has been unbelievable. He’s transformed them. It’s because of his simplicity in his message and he gets a buy-in from the lads,” Gleeson said.

“The lads respect him 100 per cent and they will go into the trenches for him. No matter where he goes, he seems to have success so I have nothing but respect for him, as a bloke and as a coach.

“There is a lot of excitement. France have got a lot to play for and so have we. But while it is notoriously hard to break Shaun’s defence down, we feel there are a couple of chinks in their armour.”

