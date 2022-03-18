Duo return to squad as Aberdeen take on Hibernian in the cinch Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Duo return to squad as Aberdeen take on Hibernian in the cinch Premiership

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 1:51 pm
Aberdeen’s Andy Considine has returned to the squad to face Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen's Andy Considine has returned to the squad to face Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Defender Andy Considine and attacker Marley Watkins return to the Aberdeen squad for the visit of Hibernian in the cinch Premiership.

Considine has been out since last August with a cruciate injury while Watkins has not played since injuring a foot against Dundee on Boxing Day.

Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Matty Kennedy (knock) are still working their way back to fitness.

Hibs could welcome captain Paul Hanlon back after an 11-game absence through injury, while fellow centre-back Rocky Bushiri returns after a two-match suspension.

Left-back Josh Doig is expected to be fit after being forced off by injury in last weekend’s Scottish Cup win over Motherwell, but goalkeeper Matt Macey and midfielders Ewan Henderson and Jake Doyle-Hayes are all doubtful.

Paul McGinn, Kevin Nisbet, Demetri Mitchell and Kyle Magennis are set to remain on the sidelines.

