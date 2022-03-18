Mark Wood set for ‘indefinite break’ as elbow injury curtails West Indies tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mark Wood set for ‘indefinite break’ as elbow injury curtails West Indies tour

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 2:05 pm
Mark Wood has been ruled out of the rest of the series against the West Indies (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Mark Wood is set for an “indefinite break” from cricket due to the elbow injury he sustained during the first Test of England’s West Indies tour.

Wood, who was the side’s standout bowler in the Ashes series this winter, broke down in the first innings of the drawn Test in Antigua.

England were hopeful it would be a short-term issue but, following scans taken in Barbados this week, he has been ruled out of the final Test in Grenada as well as the forthcoming Indian Premier League.

Wood had been signed for £735,000 by the new Lucknow Supergiants franchise but will now be watching the tournament from home as the England and Wales Cricket Board plot a recovery plan for their most hostile bowler.

An ECB statement read: “Scan results have confirmed that Wood has a right elbow injury. He will return to the UK next week for a specialist opinion regarding the management of his injury.

“The Durham quick, who was due to play in the Indian Premier League, will now miss the tournament and will have an indefinite break from cricket until more information is determined from the elbow specialist.”

Ollie Robinson is also an injury issue for England
England will decide whether or not to call up cover for the Grenada Test over the coming days, with Ollie Robinson’s fitness a potential factor.

The development will be a huge frustration for England captain Joe Root, who last year hoped to build a new bowling attack around express pace but has since seen Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and now Wood buckle.

Archer and Stone, who both missed the Ashes, have spent time training with the squad over the last couple of weeks and are both eyeing a return to county action in May.

