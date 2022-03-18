Katarina Johnson-Thompson back in action for first time since Olympic heartbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson back in action for first time since Olympic heartbreak

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 2:25 pm
Katarina Johnson-Thompson is back after last year’s injury nightmare. (Petr David Josek/AP)
Rusty Katarina Johnson-Thompson opened her pentathlon title defence at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade as she returned for the first time since her Olympic heartbreak.

The world heptathlon champion is competing again after pulling out of the Games in Tokyo last summer during a disastrous year where she battled a ruptured Achilles.

She suffered a calf injury in the 200m before withdrawing in Japan but was a late entry into the British team for Serbia as she aims to defend the title she won in Birmingham in 2018.

In Belgrade on Friday Johnson-Thompson showed she still needed to get up to speed as she ran 8.45seconds in the 60m hurdles.

She entered the high jump at 1.77m and only cleared a disappointing 1.83m while throwing 13.02m in the shot put to sit fifth – 122 points behind leader Noor Vidts – after the morning session.

Team-mate Holly Mills was second in her heat in 8.15secs in the 60m hurdles, cleared 1.74m in the high jump and 13.68m in the shot put and is sixth.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Katarina Johnson-Thompson had a 2021 to forget due to injury (Joe Giddens/PA))

Daryll Neita, who was part of Britain’s 4x100m relay squad to win Olympic bronze last year having also reached the 100m final, won her 60m heat to ease into the semi-finals.

“That was really good. It’s nice to get the first round out of the way and I’ve had a look at the stadium now, and I can see what it’s like and how bouncy it is. I am really excited for the semi-finals now,” Neita said, after running 7.13s.

“The track is nice, I hadn’t done my pre-meet here so I didn’t know what to expect but it feels good. It feels great to get that first race out of the way because that’s always the ‘rust-buster’ and I feel like now I can really focus on the next couple of rounds this afternoon.”

Ama Pipi qualified second in her 400m heat with a 52.53s and Jessie Knight progressed after being reinstated but Elliot Giles, one of the favourites, withdrew from the men’s 800m heats due to injury.

