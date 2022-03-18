No fresh injury concerns for Patrick Vieira as Crystal Palace take on Everton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has no fresh injury concerns to contend with ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Everton.

Luka Milivojevic, Will Hughes and Martin Kelly missed Monday’s 0-0 draw with Premier League leaders Manchester City but are in contention this weekend.

Joel Ward was on the bench for that game after a period sidelined with a groin injury.

Palace midfielder James McArthur and full-back Nathan Ferguson are not training.

Everton midfielder Allan starts a three-match suspension for his red card against Newcastle on Thursday, although the club have appealed the dismissal.

Defender Jonjoe Kenny, however, returns from a one-match ban.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford remains absent with illness so Asmir Begovic will continue to deputise.

January signings Donny Van De Beek, Dele Alli and Anwar El Ghazi are all cup-tied.