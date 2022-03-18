Believe in yourselves, Ross County boss Malky Mackay tells players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Believe in yourselves, Ross County boss Malky Mackay tells players

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 3:45 pm
Malky Mackay takes his team to Celtic Park on Saturday (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay has urged his players to believe in themselves as they begin their final push for a top-six place at Celtic Park.

County have gone from bottom of the cinch Premiership to sixth inside three months and Mackay has told his players to feel they belong there as they head to face the leaders.

With six teams separated by a point and Aberdeen also in the mix with three top-six places up for grabs, the fight is sure to go to the last game before the split.

County face Hearts at home and then Aberdeen away after their trip to Glasgow and before the split, but Mackay has told his players to show the self-belief that has helped earn them three consecutive wins.

“I want my players to go out there with their shoulders back and their chests out and having as much belief in their own ability as possible, because I certainly believe in them and my staff believe in them,” he said.

“The key to breaking through the next barrier in their career is having real belief in their own ability.

“It’s a massive thing in football, in any sport – you have got to have belief in what you do.

“I can’t reiterate to them enough just how much belief we have in them. This group train to a standard every day that I think is high level and can take on anybody in the Scottish Premiership.

“That’s something I reiterate to them regularly – you are playing at the top table in Scotland and you are up there in terms of the form guide.

“I think the last 20 games or something, we are third in the form guide. That’s something they should grasp on to.

“We know these next eight games are obviously going to be tough, but we go into the next three with real belief.

“They are difficult games, but they all are. From fourth to 10th is very, very tight, and I think the two teams at the bottom are going to be going hell for leather as well.

“I don’t doubt that this is going to be cut and thrust over the next three weeks to see where everyone starts this last run of five games.”

