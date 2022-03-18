No new injury issues for manager Antonio Conte as Tottenham face West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
No new injury issues for manager Antonio Conte as Tottenham face West Ham

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 4:01 pm
Antonio Conte has no new injury issues (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns for the crunch London derby with West Ham.

Spurs came through the midweek win at Brighton unscathed and Antonio Conte is likely to name an unchanged side.

Japhet Tanganga (knee) has been ruled out for the season, Oliver Skipp (groin) will return after the international break while Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) is at least four weeks away from a return to training.

West Ham are still without Jarrod Bowen, Vladimir Coufal and Angelo Ogbonna.

Bowen will be out until after the international break with a heel injury, Coufal has had groin surgery and Ogbonna is a long-term absentee with knee ligament damage.

Boss David Moyes will check on Michael Antonio, who played 119 minutes against Sevilla despite needing a late fitness test.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

West Ham provisonal squad: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Areola, Fredericks, Diop, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Okoflex.

