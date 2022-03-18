Nottingham Forest without Scott McKenna for their FA Cup quarter-final tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nottingham Forest without Scott McKenna for their FA Cup quarter-final tie

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 4:13 pm
Nottingham Forest’s Scott McKenna is ruled out through injury (Nigel French/PA)
Nottingham Forest will be without Scott McKenna for their FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool.

The defender limped off with a hamstring problem late in Wednesday’s victory over QPR and is expected to be sidelined for a month.

The news comes as a blow to Forest, who had already lost fellow defenders Steve Cook and Max Lowe.

They will both miss at least a month with injuries picked up in the previous game against Reading last weekend.

Influential Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is out for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury.

Forward Mohamed Salah is still nursing a bruised foot which caused him some discomfort after coming off the bench in the midweek win over Arsenal and may be rested.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker will start, having previously shared duties with Caoimhin Kelleher.

Midfielder James Milner and left-back Kostas Tsimikas both missed the trip to Arsenal through illness and will need to be assessed.

