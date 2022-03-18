Charlie Mulgrew urges Dundee United to gear up for top-six push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Charlie Mulgrew urges Dundee United to gear up for top-six push

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 4:15 pm
Charlie Mulgrew is eager to be involved in Paisley (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew admits preparation is crucial with their top-six ambitions set to be decided by “small margins”.

United are among six teams separated by a point in the middle of the cinch Premiership, with three top-six places up for grabs in the next three-match period.

Tam Courts’ team travel to Paisley on Saturday to take on a St Mirren side with whom they sit level on 36 points just outside the top half.

Mulgrew told DUTV: “We realise it’s big games coming up. We want to get in that top six, that’s a big push for us, and once you are in that you can then push for European places and all these things become an option and a good carrot that’s dangled in front of you.

“It is tight. The margins in the game are very small. We need to make sure we do the things we are best at and we come out the right end. It’s so tight that small margins decide games.

“It’s important we train properly in the build-up, which we have done, and we are ready to go there and take our chances when they come along, defend well, and be together.”

The 36-year-old has sat out the last two matches as a fitness precaution but is keen to get back into action.

“I feel good, feel fit and ready to go,” he said. “Hopefully I can be involved and try and hep the team get three points.”

