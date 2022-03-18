George Ray expected to miss out as Leyton Orient take on Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

George Ray expected to miss out as Leyton Orient take on Rochdale

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 4:19 pm
George Ray could be missing on Saturday (Simon Marper/PA)
George Ray could be missing on Saturday (Simon Marper/PA)

Leyton Orient are expected to be without George Ray for the visit of Rochdale.

The 28-year-old defender was forced off with injury in the first half of their 1-1 draw with Forest Green on Tuesday night and is likely to miss out.

Shadrach Ogie is likely to replace of Ray against the Dale as Orient look to end a run of four straight draws, with their last win coming in December.

Defender Tom James (hamstring) and midfielder Callum Reilly (groin) are likely to sit this one out again.

Liam Kelly should start again for Dale’s visit to East London.

The 26-year-old midfielder started in midweek after recovering from an illness and should be fit enough to start once again.

Longer term absentees Max Taylor and Josh Andrews will both remain out.

Centre-back Paul Downing has returned to training but Saturday’s game may come too soon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal