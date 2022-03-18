George Ray expected to miss out as Leyton Orient take on Rochdale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leyton Orient are expected to be without George Ray for the visit of Rochdale.

The 28-year-old defender was forced off with injury in the first half of their 1-1 draw with Forest Green on Tuesday night and is likely to miss out.

Shadrach Ogie is likely to replace of Ray against the Dale as Orient look to end a run of four straight draws, with their last win coming in December.

Defender Tom James (hamstring) and midfielder Callum Reilly (groin) are likely to sit this one out again.

Liam Kelly should start again for Dale’s visit to East London.

The 26-year-old midfielder started in midweek after recovering from an illness and should be fit enough to start once again.

Longer term absentees Max Taylor and Josh Andrews will both remain out.

Centre-back Paul Downing has returned to training but Saturday’s game may come too soon.