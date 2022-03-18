Jordan Jones looks set to miss out when St Mirren meet Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Mirren winger Jordan Jones is likely to miss the cinch Premiership encounter with Dundee United.

The Northern Ireland suffered a shoulder injury against Hearts and could be missing for several weeks.

Matt Millar’s season could be over after a scan showed a tendon problem just as he was ready to return from a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Ian Harkes will miss out for the Terrors.

The American has had a scan on the leg injury which forced him off against Celtic on Monday and United are awaiting the results.

Tony Watt (hamstring) remains a doubt despite being back training this week while Peter Pawlett (Achilles) is out for the season.