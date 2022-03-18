Jordan Jones looks set to miss out when St Mirren meet Dundee United By Press Association March 18, 2022, 4:31 pm Jordan Jones looks set to miss out (Liam McBurney/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Mirren winger Jordan Jones is likely to miss the cinch Premiership encounter with Dundee United. The Northern Ireland suffered a shoulder injury against Hearts and could be missing for several weeks. Matt Millar’s season could be over after a scan showed a tendon problem just as he was ready to return from a hamstring injury. Midfielder Ian Harkes will miss out for the Terrors. The American has had a scan on the leg injury which forced him off against Celtic on Monday and United are awaiting the results. Tony Watt (hamstring) remains a doubt despite being back training this week while Peter Pawlett (Achilles) is out for the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson says ‘boys are playing for their futures’ Tam Courts hopes to reward Dundee United supporters with trip to Hampden Park Robbie Neilson rues mounting injuries that hindered Hearts in Dundee United draw Motherwell have no new injuries for the Premiership visit of Dundee