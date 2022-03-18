Giovanni Van Bronckhorst looking forward to Rangers’ date with Braga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst looking forward to Rangers’ date with Braga

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 4:35 pm
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side face Braga in their next European game (Jane Barlow/PA)
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side face Braga in their next European game (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst looked forward to a special encounter with Braga after his side were paired with the Portuguese club in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Scottish champions’ reward for knocking out Red Star Belgrade – on top of victory over Borussia Dortmund – is a clash with familiar opponents.

Gers beat Braga in the last 32 of the competition two years ago, weeks before much of Europe went into lockdown.

A Ianis Hagi double helped Rangers come back from two goals down to win the first leg at Ibrox before Ryan Kent’s goal in front of a large away crowd in Braga sealed a 4-2 aggregate win.

Braga sit fourth in the Portuguese league, well behind the traditional big three of Porto, Sporting and Benfica.

They finished second behind Red Star in Group F with 10 points before beating Sheriff on penalties and then Monaco 3-1 on aggregate in the last 16.

“It’s a strong side,” said Van Bronckhorst, whose team are on course to play either RB Leipzig or Atalanta in the semi-finals. “It’s always difficult to play against Portuguese teams.

“They were in the same group as Red Star so we already saw the two games Red Star played against them and we are going to prepare well for this tie as well and work hard to go through to the next round.

“It’s special for all of us to be involved in Europe. The games at home at Ibrox are always special and to travel into Europe with all the support we have from the fans, it just gives you a good feeling. The support we have is always fantastic.

“Playing against Braga with maybe six or seven thousand supporters travelling with us is always good. We always have a good chemistry with them.”

Alfredo Morelos and John Lundstram went off with what appeared to be minor strains as Rangers lost 2-1 in Belgrade on Thursday night.

But Van Bronckhorst flagged up no fitness concerns ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash with Dundee at Dens Park.

“I’m more than happy to have almost all players on board in the last phase of the season,” he said.

“Everyone is fighting for starting places so it is good competition we have now. You feel the energy and desire to keep going.”

