Dundee without injured Lee Ashcroft for Rangers clash

Dundee will be without Lee Ashcroft for Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash at home to Rangers after the defender was forced off with a hamstring injury in last weekend’s Scottish Cup defeat by the same opponents.

Captain Charlie Adam (hamstring), goalkeeper Adam Legzdins (knee) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) all remain sidelined.

Manager Mark McGhee will be in the technical area for the first time since taking charge last month after serving a touchline ban and recovering from Covid.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst reported a positive fitness picture following their return from Serbia.

John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos went off against Red Star Belgrade on Thursday, but both look set to be in the squad for the trip to Tayside.

Steven Davis has only played twice in 2022 amid thigh and calf problems, but Northern Ireland are expecting the midfielder to report for duty next week. Ianis Hagi (knee) remains out.