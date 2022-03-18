Northampton wait on Shaun McWilliams and Ali Koiki fitness ahead of Rovers visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton have been assessing the fitness of defensive duo Shaun McWilliams and Ali Koiki ahead of Saturday’s clash with fellow promotion hopefuls Bristol Rovers.

McWilliams missed Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Stevenage with a knee injury he sustained in last Saturday’s defeat at Carlisle.

Former Rovers defender Koiki, meanwhile, was forced off in the 26th minute of that midweek victory with a hamstring problem.

It remains to be seen if either of them will be involved this weekend but striker Josh Eppiah remains sidelined.

Leon Clarke could return for in-form Rovers.

The 37-year-old striker has missed the last four games through injury but has since returned to training and could be involved on Saturday.

Midfielder Josh Grant has been out of action since early February and is yet to resume full training.

Winger Sam Nicholson has missed the last three games and also looks set to be missing again this weekend due to a shin problem .