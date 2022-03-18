David Turnbull poised to make Celtic return in Ross County clash By Press Association March 18, 2022, 4:53 pm David Turnbull is back (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Celtic midfielder David Turnbull is available for the visit of Ross County following a three-month lay-off with a hamstring tear. Jota and Liel Abada are back after missing Monday’s win over Dundee United but another winger, James Forrest, misses out with a minor muscle issue. Kyogo Furuhashi (hamstring) remains out for the cinch Premiership leaders but he was pictured training on his own during the week. Ross County have David Cancola and Keith Watson back fit following injuries. Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer remains out following complications with a broken nose. Recent signing Josh Sims is continuing his fitness programme to get him up to speed. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Malky Mackay says Ross County’s visit to Celtic takes on emotional significance following death of mentor Frank Connor Ange Postecoglou backs David Turnbull to play key role during rest of the season Malky Mackay heartened by Ross County’s desire to rise to Parkhead stage Ross County boosted by return of pair to training ahead of Celtic match