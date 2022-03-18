Cambridge to check on Shilow Tracey ahead of MK Dons clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner is set to make changes for the clash with MK Dons.

Shilow Tracey will be assessed after he was unable to complete a training session earlier in the week.

The manager said Lorent Tolaj would also be checked after a reported neck problem.

Bonner has no other worries but said there would be “a couple of changes from last weekend” in his squad to face the Dons.

Tennai Watson will be unavailable for the visitors.

The wing-back was substituted against Cheltenham last week and manager Liam Manning said he had picked up an injury that would “see him out for a little while”.

Connor Wickham is also doubtful with a knock.

The Dons are currently third in League One and have lost just once in the league this year.