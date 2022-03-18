No fresh injury issues for Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl against Man City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has no fresh selection concerns ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City.

Winger Nathan Tella had been sidelined by a groin issue, but is one of those who could return to contention along with Nathan Redmond.

Defender Tino Livramento, on-loan Chelsea forward Armando Broja and striker Theo Walcott should also be involved again as Hasenhuttl looks to freshen up the side.

Centre-back Lyanco and goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (both thigh) continue their own rehabilitation.

City are still without defender Ruben Dias due to a thigh injury.

The Portuguese has now returned to training but is not expected back in action until some time next month.

Second-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who typically features in cup games, is an option after overcoming a shoulder injury.

Centre-back Nathan Ake is also back in contention after a knock having been an unused substitute at Crystal Palace on Monday.