Brendan Rodgers urges Wesley Fofana caution despite goalscoring Leicester return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Brendan Rodgers urges Wesley Fofana caution despite goalscoring Leicester return

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 5:19 pm
Wesley Fofana celebrates after scoring during Leicester’s Europa League last-16 second leg at Rennes (Jeremias Gonzalez/AP).
Wesley Fofana celebrates after scoring during Leicester’s Europa League last-16 second leg at Rennes (Jeremias Gonzalez/AP).

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has stressed the need for care to be taken with Wesley Fofana after the defender’s memorable return to action on Thursday.

Fofana marked what was his first appearance since breaking his leg in pre-season by scoring the goal that sent the Foxes through to the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

While Leicester were beaten in the last-16 second leg in Rennes, the 21-year-old’s header early in the second half of the 2-1 defeat saw them advance 3-2 on aggregate.

They will now face PSV Eindhoven, with the winner to face Roma or Bodo/Glimt in the semis.

Speaking to Premier League Productions ahead of Sunday’s home clash with Brentford, Rodgers said of Fofana: “Being out for such a long time, with a player of that quality and that mentality – he’s an elite young player who is going to develop into a top-class player – it’s always tempting to want to put him in, but we just have to be careful with him.

“He’s a fantastic talent, but with the injury he has had, and especially with the recovery time being not so long in between…we’ll just gauge it over the next day or so.

“It’s just great to have him back on the field. You see his impact, his mentality, that competitive edge.

“You can always draw a line for me with the top players between their talent and how competitive they are, and I see that every day when he trains, and then he takes that onto the pitch. You see his determination to get up and head it and score.

“So, delighted to have him back, but we just have to assess him on a daily basis now.”

Marc Albrighton (groin) and Wilfred Ndidi (knee) are also being assessed after being forced off by injury during Thursday’s contest, with Rodgers saying the latter “may have picked up an injury that might keep him out for a few weeks.”

Caglar Soyuncu and Patson Daka did not travel to France due to feeling unwell – Soyuncu is expected to be fit to return on Sunday, but Daka looks set to be unavailable.

Rodgers has also said that Jonny Evans is “close to being a part of the squad” and that Timothy Castagne is nearing involvement as well, after hamstring and thigh injuries respectively.

Meanwhile, Jamie Vardy continues his recovery from a knee issue, and Rodgers said: “Hopefully Jamie should be back training with us within the next week or so, so that’s great news.

“He may not be too far away after the international break.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal