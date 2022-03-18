Glen Kamara wished he had walked off after being racially abused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Glen Kamara wished he had walked off after being racially abused

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 5:29 pm
Glen Kamara was abused by Ondrej Kudela at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Glen Kamara was abused by Ondrej Kudela at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara admits he wishes he had walked off the pitch after being racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela.

Kamara recently declared himself vindicated after Kudela dropped an appeal against the 10-match ban imposed on him by UEFA following an incident in a Europa League match at Ibrox on March 18 last year.

In an interview with Livingston assistant manager Marvin Bartley for Sky Sports, Kamara said: “I think everyone can see the shock on my face when it happened and my team-mate, Bongani Zungu, heard it.

“So many different emotions ran through my head at the time – probably anger, embarrassment in a way. Which it shouldn’t be, we are on a football pitch. If I heard it from a fan, I would take it in a bit more, but a player? How should that happen? Why should that happen? It shouldn’t.

“The manager (Steven Gerrard) spoke to me after and said: ‘Do you want to come off the pitch?’ But I couldn’t hear him. I was right next to him but I couldn’t hear him.

“I had tunnel vision. I was like: ‘What is going on? How did that just happen? I’m on TV, my family and friends are watching. It’s embarrassing. How has someone just said that to me and got away with it?’

“It’s weird, I remember thinking ‘why am I feeling embarrassed?’ At the time it was just how I felt.

“The manager was trying to call me and ask ‘Do you want to walk off the pitch? I will support you’.

“I kind of wish I did, knowing it would put the competition in a place where it’s like: ‘What do we do here? Do we kick them out or give Rangers a bye?’

“And it would put them in a situation where they have probably never been in. Not many players have actually walked off.”

The Finland international revealed he still receives racial abuse on social media and is resigned to that situation continuing.

“Let’s say there is any kind of news that comes out about me or him, they will tag me or DM (direct message) me,” the former Arsenal and Dundee player said.

“It’s every now and then, it’s probably way less than it was before, but they still pop up and message me or comment on my pictures.

“That incident, definitely, I have got to live with it.”

