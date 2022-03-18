Leicester set to be without Wilfred Ndidi for Premier League game with Brentford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leicester look set to be without Wilfred Ndidi for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at the King Power Stadium.

Boss Brendan Rodgers has said the knee injury the midfielder sustained in the Europa Conference League match at Rennes on Thursday “might keep him out for a few weeks”, and the Foxes are also assessing Marc Albrighton following his early withdrawal due to a groin issue.

Caglar Soyuncu, Patson Daka (both illness) and Boubakary Soumare missed Thursday’s game – Rodgers expects Soyuncu to be available but Daka not, and Wesley Fofana is being monitored after making his comeback from a broken leg. Jonny Evans (hamstring) and Timothy Castagne (thigh) are close to being back involved, while Jamie Vardy, Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ward remain sidelined.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank reported no fresh selection concerns ahead of the contest.

Midfielder Josh Dasilva will serve out the last match of his three-game suspension for a sending-off against Newcastle last month.

Defender Julian Jeanvier (knee) and midfielder Tarique Fosu-Henry (hamstring) continue their rehabilitation.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Odunze, Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Thomas, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Iheanacho, Perez, Lookman.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Mbeumo, Eriksen, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Lossl, Jorgensen, Sorensen, Boerslev, Jensen, Wissa, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos.