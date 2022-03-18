David Beckham celebrates Red Nose Day – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association March 18, 2022, 6:21 pm David Beckham marked Red Nose Day (Yui Mok/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 18. Football Happy Red Nose Day! David De Gea had his say. 🔴⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/rVkDxkrgLn— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) March 18, 2022 A night to remember for the Hammers. A night we’ll never forget. Gave our all and got what we deserved. The journey continues… 🙏🏾 #COYI pic.twitter.com/JLEtvdqLTV— Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) March 17, 2022 Ah what a night😅😁— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) March 17, 2022 These European Nights😍 pic.twitter.com/PvL9h4tqJP— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) March 17, 2022 PEA was all smiles. 😁 mood 😁 pic.twitter.com/HBn6eVCWVw— AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) March 18, 2022 Cricket Jos Buttler headed for India. Pat Cummins was out on the course. Lovely way to spend a day off here in Lahore. Great morning on the course. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/GgFrXTZExt— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) March 18, 2022 Danni Wyatt got in the Eden Park spirit. Eden Park. 🏉 pic.twitter.com/9QRjwjWA26— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) March 18, 2022 While Kate Cross hit the roof. On top of Eden Park! https://t.co/x8XpB39oYt pic.twitter.com/jpHv7rXSmL— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 18, 2022 Formula One The 2022 F1 season began with practice in Bahrain. First day of many, here we go @LandoNorris ✊#BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/9bBAoo6fr6— #L4NDO (@TeamL4NDO) March 18, 2022 It’s Friday!Here we go 🏁#VB77 #F1 #BahrainGP@alfaromeoorlen @alfa_romeo 🖋 @merihyvart pic.twitter.com/S9ofS2MYMd— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) March 18, 2022 Guess who's Hulkenback… back… back… back again 😎#F1 @HulkHulkenberg pic.twitter.com/CbZ8b3sJ6S— Formula 1 (@F1) March 18, 2022 What a pic! Halfway through FP2 under the lights in Bahrain 🌴 pic.twitter.com/NQAZUmKZAs— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) March 18, 2022 Tennis Nick Kyrgios made a new friend. Made a new friend in the process 🤍 accidents happen but we can go out of our way to make things better 🥶👑 pic.twitter.com/G0gI5QpmBy— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) March 18, 2022 Sliding into the weekend like… Rugby union Ireland turned the clock back. "The whistle has gone. Ireland have won the Triple Crown after 33 years"40 years ago in 1982 Ireland won the triple crown in Lansdowne Road. Ollie Campbell kicked a drop goal & six penalties as Ireland beat Scotland 21-12#TeamOfUs I #IrishRugby I #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/KoX54V9ez5— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 18, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close