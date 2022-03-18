Neill Byrne nets second-half winner as Hartlepool edge comeback at Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Neill Byrne nets second-half winner as Hartlepool edge comeback at Newport

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 10:13 pm
Neill Byrne scored Hartlepool’s winner on Friday night (Will Matthews/PA)
Neill Byrne scored a second-half winner as Hartlepool ended high-flying Newport’s seven game unbeaten run with a 3-2 League Two victory at Rodney Parade.

Omar Bogle’s own goal gave the hosts an early lead before Jamie Sterry and Luke Molyneux fired the visitors ahead before the break.

Robert Street equalised with 20 minutes remaining only for Byrne to seal all three points for Pools, two minutes later.

After a slow start, the home side took the lead after 16 minutes.

Matty Dolan hooked a free-kick into the penalty box with James Clarke connecting with the ball and the pressure forcing Hartlepool’s Bogle to nudge it into the back of his own net.

The away side found an equaliser against the run of play after 35 minutes when Sterry’s right-footed shot beat Joe Day.

The visitors took the on the stroke of half-time when David Ferguson’s through ball released Molyneux, who drilled it past Day to give Graeme Lee’s side a 2-1 half-time lead.

Street brought Newport level after 71 minutes as he drilled the ball into the net.

But – just two minutes later – Nicky Featherstone’s cross found Byrne, who headed the visitors back into the lead and ultimately clinched maximum points.

