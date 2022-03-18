Neill Byrne nets second-half winner as Hartlepool edge comeback at Newport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neill Byrne scored a second-half winner as Hartlepool ended high-flying Newport’s seven game unbeaten run with a 3-2 League Two victory at Rodney Parade.

Omar Bogle’s own goal gave the hosts an early lead before Jamie Sterry and Luke Molyneux fired the visitors ahead before the break.

Robert Street equalised with 20 minutes remaining only for Byrne to seal all three points for Pools, two minutes later.

After a slow start, the home side took the lead after 16 minutes.

Matty Dolan hooked a free-kick into the penalty box with James Clarke connecting with the ball and the pressure forcing Hartlepool’s Bogle to nudge it into the back of his own net.

The away side found an equaliser against the run of play after 35 minutes when Sterry’s right-footed shot beat Joe Day.

The visitors took the on the stroke of half-time when David Ferguson’s through ball released Molyneux, who drilled it past Day to give Graeme Lee’s side a 2-1 half-time lead.

Street brought Newport level after 71 minutes as he drilled the ball into the net.

But – just two minutes later – Nicky Featherstone’s cross found Byrne, who headed the visitors back into the lead and ultimately clinched maximum points.