Edinburgh City suffer home defeat to Stranraer

Edinburgh City dropped points in their bid for promotion from cinch League Two as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Stranraer.

The visitors did not have to wait long to take the lead, with Craig Ross heading past home goalkeeper Brian Schwake from a Paul Woods cross in the 12th minute.

Stranraer doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark when Sean Burns curled one into the bottom corner.

The hosts were able to pull one back through Anthony McDonald in the 66th minute, but they could not find an equaliser and remain six points adrift of third-placed Forfar having played a game more.