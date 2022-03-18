Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach abandoned after official struck by object

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach abandoned after official struck by object

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 11:05 pm
The match between Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach was stopped with around 20 minutes to go (Bernd Thissen/AP).
Friday’s Bundesliga match between Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach at Vonovia Ruhrstadion was abandoned after an assistant referee was struck by an object thrown from the crowd.

The match was halted, with the visitors 2-0 up, after the incident took place with around 20 minutes to go.

Monchengladbach said on their official Twitter feed that a Bochum fan had thrown a beer at the assistant referee’s head and described it as “unacceptable”, while Bochum tweeted that it was “disgusting behaviour”.

The game was then subsequently abandoned, with a post from the Bundesliga on Twitter saying “further information (is) to be announced in the course of time.”

Bochum added after the abandonment: “We can only formally apologise to linesman Christian Gittelmann. A highly embarrassing and bitter evening for us. An extremely stupid action from an idiotic fan.”

In LaLiga, Getafe had two players sent off as they drew 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao.

After Enes Unal’s third-minute opener for the away side was cancelled out by Yuri Berchiche just before the half-hour mark, Getafe were reduced to 10 men in the 65th minute by Jorge Cuenca’s dismissal.

And as they held out for a point, they then also had substitute Jakub Jankto red-carded in the 90th minute.

In Serie A, Genoa registered only their second league victory of the season and first since September as they beat Torino 1-0 at home, despite having a man sent off midway through the first half.

Manolo Portanova scored in the 14th minute before Leo Ostigard got his marching orders 10 minutes later.

Genoa move up a place in the relegation zone to 18th, three points adrift of safety, having got a win on the board to add to the draws registered in each of their first seven games following Alexander Blessin’s appointment as boss in January.

Domenico Berardi notched two goals, one a penalty, as Sassuolo thumped Spezia 4-1, with Kaan Ayhan and Gianluca Scammaca adding late efforts for the hosts.

In Ligue 1, St Etienne and Troyes, 18th and 15th respectively, battled out a 1-1 draw at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Lebo Mothiba put Troyes ahead in the 18th minute, with Ryad Boudebouz replying with a 67th-minute penalty.

