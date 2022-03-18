Anya Shrubsole: England have desire to win every game they play

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Anya Shrubsole: England have desire to win every game they play

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 11:11 pm
Anya Shrubsole insisted England have a desire to win every match they play as they prepare to face New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)
Anya Shrubsole insisted England have a desire to win every match they play as they prepare to face New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)

Anya Shrubsole insisted England have a desire to win every match they play as they prepare to face New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup in Auckland.

Heather Knight’s side kept their slim semi-final hopes alive with a four-wicket victory over India at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, but they still face an uphill battle for qualification after slumping to three successive defeats in their opening matches.

New Zealand have had similarly mixed fortunes in the competition so far, having won two and lost three of their opening five matches and will also be pushing for victory to have a chance of progressing in the tournament.

Anya Shrubsole
Anya Shrubsole insists England’s motivation remains unaltered (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

Shrubsole insisted England were motivated following their first win of the competition against India.

“We want to win every game of cricket that we play, we’re here representing England and we have a huge amount of pride in that and we’re here to win every game that we play,” the England seam bowler said.

“So yes we’re obviously motivated but I wouldn’t say we’re necessarily more motivated than the three games that we lost and the three games that we’re about to play.

“We’re motivated by wanting to put some things right that we feel like we haven’t achieved in this tournament so far and everyone will individually have their own motivation.

“So I guess we’re wanting to come out here and win and that just goes without saying, that’s how we approach every single game and I guess it’s about us wanting to give a true reflection of ourselves as a team that we feel like we haven’t done at times during this tournament.”

