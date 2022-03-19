England need wickets – look ahead to day four of the second Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
England need wickets – look ahead to day four of the second Test

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 4:33 am Updated: March 19, 2022, 7:01 am
Ben Stokes and Jermaine Blackwood clashed in Barbados (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Ben Stokes and Jermaine Blackwood clashed in Barbados (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

England will need to move fast to salvage a winning position on day four of the second Test in Barbados, after twin hundreds from Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood gave the West Indies a strong base.

The tourists took just three wickets on the third day as the combination of a flatly unresponsive pitch and two committed batters shut them out for almost 68 overs.

It took England 411 balls to separate Brathwaite (109no) from his vice-captain Blackwood (102) and when the moment finally came it took part-time spinner Dan Lawrence to break the resistance. The Windies will resumed on 288 for four, with Brathwaite primed to turn his eight-hour blockade into an even more epic resistance.

Debut drama for Saqib

Saqib Mahmood missed out on a memorable maiden wicket.
Saqib Mahmood missed out on a memorable maiden wicket (Richardo Mazalan/AP)

Saqib Mahmood would have dreamed about making his debut on a livelier surface than the barren track he found in Bridgetown, but he came agonisingly close to making a memorable introduction. He had been searching a maiden wicket for 14 overs when he produced a classic yorker to Blackwood, smashing the base of his stumps. He was the toast of the team until a no-ball signal handed the batter a reprieve and left Saqib still waiting to open his account. He will have added fire in his belly when play resumes as he attempts to make up for lost ground.

Stokes simmering

Umpire Joel Wilson was moved to intervene on the third evening after Ben Stokes became engaged in a verbal tussle with Blackwood. He called Stokes and Root over to encourage a calmer approach and it will be interesting to see how the all-rounder copes if England endure another draining day in the field. Stokes is often at his best when he is bristling and in the battle, so Root will not be keen to dial things down too much. An angry Stokes could even be his best weapon.

View from the dressing room

Player to watch – Jack Leach

England’s first-choice spinner has had a positive tour, receiving more obvious backing from his captain and finding a way to bowl long spells without leaking runs. But he was not able to finish the West Indies off on a pitch offering only slender turn in Antigua and mustered a solitary wicket in an extensive outing on Friday. England will lean on the Somerset man again as they look to close down the innings and he will need to find a way to bolster his output. More tempting deliveries, a more challenging length and some creative field placings could be required.

