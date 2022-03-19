Jack Colback promises Nottingham Forest are ready to take the fight to Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Jack Colback promises Nottingham Forest are ready to take the fight to Liverpool

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 9:01 am Updated: March 19, 2022, 9:06 am
Jack Colback says Nottingham Forest will carry a lot of confidence into their clash with Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jack Colback says Nottingham Forest will carry a lot of confidence into their clash with Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)

Nottingham Forest will take the fight to Liverpool in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday, according to midfielder Jack Colback.

Steve Cooper’s side have already knocked out Arsenal and holders Leicester, earning widespread praise for their performances, particularly in the 4-1 demolition of the Foxes.

Jurgen Klopp’s side represent their biggest challenge yet but Colback insists Forest will not be put off their attacking style.

“There’s kind of a no fear attitude and the lads are full of confidence and can’t really wait to get into it,” he said.

“We know how tough it’s going to be, one of the best teams in the world, they’ve got world-class players in pretty much every position.

“But these are the moments why you’re in football and you can create something really special. We’ll be having a go, we won’t be sitting back, we’ll be going after them and we’ll see what happens.

“No disrespect to Arsenal and Leicester but Liverpool at this stage are a different beast. Everyone’s going to have to be on it 100 per cent.

“We might need a bit of luck along the way but we’ll be confident and we’ll be ready. We’ll have everything we need to give us the best possible chance of winning.”

Forest are featuring at this stage of the FA Cup for the first time since 1996, while it is more than two decades since they were in the Premier League.

But they sit only one point outside the Championship play-off places and there is a mood of positivity around the City Ground that has not been seen for a long time.

“Wins bring belief,” said Colback, who previously faced Liverpool for both Sunderland and Newcastle.

“It’s similar to when you’re losing games, you can fall into that rut, and obviously when you’re winning games it’s about keeping that momentum and keeping going.

“I think that’s why the manager has always put out strong teams in the cup, he wanted to instil a winning mentality at the football club, which he’s doing at the moment. It’s going to be tough but we’ll be full of confidence.

“For us, in terms of where we want to get to, we’ve still not done anything yet, so the manager’s keen to keep everyone focused on the fact that, yes we’ve been doing well so far, but you need that relentless mindset to keep going and keep going.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]