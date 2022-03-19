Mark McGhee ready to take charge from the Dundee dugout for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mark McGhee ready to take charge from the Dundee dugout for the first time

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 12:56 pm
Mark McGhee is back in the dugout this weekend (Scott Heavey/PA)
Mark McGhee is relishing being in the dugout for the first time as Dundee manager on Sunday after feeling like a helpless bystander during his opening six matches in charge.

The Dens Park boss had to watch his first four games from the stand as he served a touchline ban carried over from his previous stint in Scottish football with Motherwell before he watched the last two matches on his laptop as a bout of coronavirus left him confined to his house.

McGhee is excited about finally being able to join assistant Simon Rusk in the technical area for Sunday’s home match against Rangers.

“I have to say the impact on me personally, the stress of being out of the dugout for all those games, and also being at home with Covid for two games, was much, much worse than I imagined,” he said. “Before I thought, ‘it’s fine, I’ll manage this’, but it was horrible.

“I wasn’t able to have a lot of influence from the side. Simon managed the dugout as well as he could but personally it felt dreadful being up in the stand and then being at home.

“Simon is here for a reason, he’s got a certain job to do here, and I have a different job to do here. We both play our own parts and the sum of the two parts is what’s required.

“For these six games he’s been out there on his own, so it’s not as powerful as it will hopefully be with the two of us standing there making decisions and influencing what’s going on on the pitch. I think it’s really important that we’re back together.”

Dundee are bottom of the cinch Premiership and have not won any of McGhee’s six games in charge.

“The most important thing in terms of us getting a result on Sunday is what the team do on the pitch,” he said. “If I can influence them before the game or from the dugout, then that will help, but it’s really about the team performing.

“We know they can do better than they did against Rangers last Sunday (in the Scottish Cup) and also in the second half against St Mirren. They’ve got to show the level of performance that we saw against Motherwell away (in a 1-1 draw) if they’re going to have any chance of getting anything against Rangers.”

