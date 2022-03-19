PCA fear Robin Smith is ‘endangering the future’ of Yorkshire ahead of vital EGM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
PCA fear Robin Smith is ‘endangering the future’ of Yorkshire ahead of vital EGM

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 1:52 pm
Yorkshire are set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on March 31 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Former Yorkshire chairman Robin Smith has been accused of “endangering the future” of the county ahead of a crucial deadline later this month.

Julian Metherell, non-executive chair of the Professional Cricketers’ Association, made the comments with Yorkshire due to hold an extraordinary general meeting on March 31 where the club will attempt to vote through reforms proposed following its racism crisis.

The Headingley outfit had been set to hold an EGM on two previous occasions, but both needed to be rearranged while ex-chairman Smith, who still remains vice-president at the county, has publicly deemed the new chairmanship of Lord Kamlesh Patel invalid.

It resulted in a war of words between Lord Patel and Smith with Yorkshire’s future hinging on the England and Wales Cricket Board restoring its rights to host internationals at Headingley.

An announcement by the ECB last month confirmed its suspension had been lifted but on the proviso certain conditions were met by March 31, which included “resolving the issues relating to rules changes and decisions at the club” and “including removal of Graves Trust powers”.

PCA’s Metherell offered his support to Lord Patel when he spoke in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee in February and reiterated his fears for Yorkshire during an interview with Sportsmail published on Friday.

“The PCA are appalled and astonished by the actions of Robin Smith, whose behaviour is combative and corrosive,” Metherall said.

“He is endangering the future of one of the greatest clubs in England, and the careers of many cricketers and coaches. If the proposed reforms are not voted through at the EGM then the future of a great club is at risk. It’s absolute madness.

“People are losing sight of the fact that we have had serious allegations of bullying and racism upheld. And now we are seeing repeated incidences of threatening behaviour against Kamlesh Patel, who is trying to sort the mess out.”

Yorkshire lost a number of sponsors in the wake of Azeem Rafiq’s racism and bullying claims to further raise the importance of regaining their international status to boost the club’s financial situation.

The PA news agency has approached Yorkshire for a comment from vice-president Robin Smith.

