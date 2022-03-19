Sheffield United maintain promotion push with victory over struggling Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Sheffield United maintain promotion push with victory over struggling Barnsley

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 2:58 pm
Morgan Gibbs-White scored Sheffield United’s second (Will Matthews/PA)
Morgan Gibbs-White scored Sheffield United’s second (Will Matthews/PA)

Promotion-chasing Sheffield United recorded a 2-0 victory at home to relegation-threatened Barnsley thanks to second-half goals from Sander Berge and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Midfielder Berge grabbed his third goal in four games and Gibbs-White capped what was an impressive display from the Blades in the second period.

Following their midweek draw at Blackpool, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom made one change to the United line-up, with Conor Hourihane replacing Iliman Ndiaye.

Barnsley, meanwhile, stuck with the same line-up that defeated Bristol City 2-0 on Tuesday.

Domingos Quina played a well-timed early through ball in to Barnsley colleague Carlton Morris, but Wes Foderingham did well to come and claim it.

And Foderingham was on hand again to save after Michal Helik headed down a cross to Matty Wolfe in the centre of the box.

Defender Jack Robinson almost opened the scoring for United when he unleashed a powerful left-footed strike from outside the box which narrowly missed to the right.

A free-kick delivery by Oliver Norwood from the left then found Gibbs-White, who headed the ball on target but did not have enough conviction to trouble Brad Collins.

Wolfe had a shot from a difficult angle at the left-hand side of the box which went high and wide to the left, before Ben Osborn fired wide at the other end.

Quina’s half-volley from long range took a huge deflection which resulted in a Barnsley corner, and the visitors were punished for their wasted chances when Berge broke the deadlock in the 54th minute.

Hourihane whipped in a low cross from the left which found Berge at the back post and he slotted the ball home.

Billy Sharp picked up an injury midway through the second half which resulted in Daniel Jebbison replacing him, but the hosts continued to press, with Gibbs-White driving down the left flank and picking out Osborn in the box. His shot from the right went wide.

United continued to cause trouble down the left flank and Gibbs-White forced Collins to tip the ball over his crossbar with a header.

The Blades doubled their lead in the 76th minute when substitute Oli McBurnie played through Gibbs-White, who showed composure to take the ball around Collins and pass it into an open goal.

Morris went close in the final stages as his header went high of the target.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal